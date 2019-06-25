AUBURN – Mark Linwood Adams, 47, of Mexico and formerly from Massachusetts, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn. Mark was born in Waltham, Mass., April 11, 1972. He was the son of Judith (Acker) Gaidanowicz and Charles Linwood Adams. He graduated from Shawsheen Tech High School in Burlington, Mass., class of 1990. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jennifer (Hickory) Adams and his three beautiful daughters: Cassandra Adams of Milford, Mass., and twins, Alison and Samantha Adams of Mexico. Mark is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Cremation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Mexico, where Mark was a devoted member.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

The Harvest Home

where Mark was a trustee

20 Cherry St.

Mexico, ME

< Previous

Next >

filed under: