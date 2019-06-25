Jillian Lyons puts the finishing touches on her pirate hook as Chase Drinkwater, center, and Andre Webb test theirs out in a duel Tuesday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine Auburn/Lewiston Clubhouse in Auburn. This week’s minicamp theme is Pirates with a field trip to Boothbay on Wednesday to see replicas of pirate ships in port during Windjammer Days. Each week the club has a different themed minicamp. For more information or to sign up for upcoming programs visit: bgcmaine.org/AL. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal