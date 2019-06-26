JAY — A veteran policeman has been hired by the Jay Police Department and will serve as the first school resource officer in Regional School Unit 73.

Darin Gilbert has worked for the Farmington Police Department for 19 years. His wife, Bridgette Gilbert, also a Farmington police officer, serves as the school resource officer in Regional School Unit 9 in the Farmington area.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Darin Gilbert will start with the department Aug. 5, when he begins training.

Gilbert will work 39 weeks as a school officer and 13 weeks for the Jay Police Department on patrol duty. Caton will be Gilbert’s supervisor.

The town and school district each put $50,000 in their 2019-20 budgets, which were approved by voters in April. The budget includes money for the officer’s wages, setting up an office, buying a computer, gas and a vehicle.

Selectpersons voted Tuesday to charge the school resource officer budget $4,000 for the Police Department’s 2006 Ford Explorer cruiser for Gilbert to use. The board had discussed options for the vehicle, including trading it in or selling it outright for $4,000. The trade-in value was $2,000. The $4,000 will be transferred from the town’s portion of the position to the Police Department’s capital reserve account.

Prior to working for the Farmington police, Gilbert worked for the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta from 1997 to 2000, when he was hired by Caton’s father, the late Farmington Police Chief Richard Caton III.

Gilbert has presented active-shooter and civilian training — “Avoid, Deny, Defend” — for many school districts, including RSU 9, RSU 73 and RSU 78 in Rangeley, according to Caton. Gilbert also has investigative experience.

“I feel he is going to be a great asset to the department and the school,” Caton said.

