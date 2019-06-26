LIVERMORE FALLS — An amended administration budget of $328,468 will go to voters at a special town meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at the Town Office.

On June 18, the Select Board voted on a proposal that did not include $11,690 for FICA, a federal payroll tax, Town Manager Stephen Gould said. He realized a couple of days later that he had omitted the FICA amount by error.

The board met briefly Tuesday to clarify the amount to go before voters. The proposed administration budget, which failed by a 69-61 vote at the polls June 11, was $330,678.

The board reduced the budget by $2,210 to make it $328,468, Gould said Wednesday. The money came from the Trio software line, which came in under the anticipated amount.

Selectmen made no changes last week to the $39,153 budget for elected officials, which also will go back to voters next month. That article failed in a 66-64 vote earlier this month. The amount was the same as last year.

All other articles in the $2.56 million spending plan passed. The budget reflected a $60,064 increase, or about 2.2%, from the current year.

In another matter, Gould said, the Town Office will be closed Friday so the financial books for 2018-19 can be closed.

Town Clerk Amanda Allen said Wednesday that Debra Timberlake, who received 16 write-in votes for a one-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors, decided she didn’t want the position.

Allen checked with write-in candidates Jackie Knight and Tammy Frost, both former RSU 73 directors who each received two votes, to see if either one was interested. Knight declined but Frost, who had not sought re-election, agreed to serve the year left on Denise Rodzen’s term, Allen said.

