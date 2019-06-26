AUBURN – Fernande L. Ouellette, 94, Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at The Androscoggin Hospice House with her loving family by her side. Fern was born in Rumford on May 20, 1925, daughter of the late Alphonse and Malvina (Goulet) St. Pierre.She moved to Lewiston and met the love of her life. On May 17, 1947, she married Laurier Ouellette, her husband of 58 years. Fern enjoyed knitting, playing cards and bingo. One could always find her passing time crocheting towels which she proudly gave to all. Mostly, Fern loved to cook for her entire family.Fern is survived by her three sons, Rene and wife Marie of Lewiston, Paul and wife Georgette of Raymond and Leo and wife Janet of Turner. Also, her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who brought her so much Memere and Grammie joy!Fern was predeceased by her husband Laurier in 2005, her sister Lucille, her brother Rene, and a grandson, Kevin.Thank you to the Androscoggin Hospice House for the tender loving care she received in the end. Also, thank you to the staff of Carlow and Belfast at Clover for all their special care and companionship over the past two years. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Fernande’s guestbook at: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. A Private family burial ceremony will be held at The Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: VAST (veterans adaptive sports and training) www.pinelandfarms.org/recreative/vast in Memory of Fernande Ouellette

