Lisa Bird of Bangor Savings Bank adds to a cart Wednesday as bank employees drop off 500 jars of peanut butter and jelly for the Auburn Summer Feeding Program at Auburn Middle School. The bank collected 17,164 jars of peanut butter and jelly during its eighth annual PB&J Drive in May, and employees delivered the food to summer lunch programs in Rumford, Wilton, Skowhegan and Auburn on Wednesday. The Auburn program delivers breakfast and lunch daily to 16 locations throughout the city during the summer, according to program manager Cindy Baril. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are served to 600 children in Auburn every Tuesday and Thursday, she said. The other Bangor Savings Bank employees working with Bird are, from left: Perry Goodspeed, Bird, Carrie Digeorge, Chris Wood and Christine Bosse. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal