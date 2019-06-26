AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy has received an anonymous $1 million donation, one of the largest gifts in the Catholic school’s 78-year history.

The money will be used to fund student scholarships, according to school officials.

“We just couldn’t be more excited about this, I tell you, just being able to reach the families that want to be there,” said Marianne Pelletier, who served for three years as principal of Saint Dominic’s Lewiston campus and was recently named superintendent for the schools run by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, including St. Dom’s.

“We want to be able to reach out and make Catholic schools affordable and accessible to all.”

St. Dom’s serves about 500 students from prekindergarten through grade 12. Younger students attend school at St. Dom’s Lewiston campus, and middle and high school students attend school at the campus in Auburn.

Tuition for 2019-20 will be $5,600 to $5,900 for the youngest students, $7,900 for students in grades seven and eight and $13,000 for high school students. About 70 percent of the students receive some financial aid.

The $1 million gift is the largest St. Dom’s has received since it built its Auburn campus almost 20 years ago.

Pelletier said the school community is both grateful and thrilled by the gift.

“We’d like to increase enrollment and continue to work with those who want to be here,” Pelletier said.

Financial aid at St. Dom’s is based on need and the amount varies by family circumstances.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: