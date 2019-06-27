Saint Michael’s

COLCHESTER, VT — John Harold Drew of Bethel, graduated May 12, from Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Arts in engineering.

JMU

HARRISONBURG, VA — James Madison University is pleased to announce that Isabella DeLuca of Hanover graduated during the May 2019 commencement exercises. DeLuca graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.She is among 3,700 students who received degrees during the

spring commencement ceremonies.

