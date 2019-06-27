HARRISON — Mark Griffin, author of All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson, will appear at Harrison Village Library on Saturday, June 29 from 11:00-12:30. Griffin will talk about his writing and sign copies of the book, which will be available for sale. He will also share a documentary tribute of Rock Hudson that features interviews with many of his famous co-stars, as well as commentary from film historians.

Rock Hudson was one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 1950s and ’60s, but was forced by the mores of the times to keep his sexuality secret. Griffin, also the author of the Vincente Minelli biography A Hundred and More Hidden Things: The Life and Films of Vincente Minelli, shines a new light on Hudson’s career and personal life with this biography. Griffin’s interviews, reviews and essays have appeared in numerous publications, and he recently appeared in the documentary Gene Kelly: To Live and Dance. He lives in Lewiston.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the library at 583-2970.

