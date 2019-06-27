Rhubarb Jam

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

5 Cups rhubarb, cut into 1″ pieces

4 Cups sugar

1 8 Ounce can crushed pineapple, drained

3 Ounce package strawberry jello

Mix rhubarb, sugar and pineapple together in a large pot and let stand for about 30 minutes. Bring the mixture to a boil and coot for 12 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat and mix in jello. Seal in sterilized jars and store in refrigerator. Makes 6 pints.

Scallop Casserole

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 1/2 Pints of scallops

2 Heaping teaspoons flour

2 Cups milk

2 Tablespoons butter or margarine

1/4 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Can tomato soup

1/2 Cup bread crumbs

Cut scallops into bite-size pieces and rinse with boiling water. Drain well. Melt butter and mix with flour adding milk slowly and heat to boiling for 1 minute. Stir in cheese, salt and tomato soup. Place scallops in a casserole dish and pour in the sauce. Top with bread crumbs, dot with butter or margarine and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Zucchini Cookies

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 Cup shortening

1 Egg

1 Cup sugar

1 Cup grated zucchini

2 Cup flour

1/2 Teaspoon baking soda

1 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon cloves

1/2 Teaspoon salt

Beat shortening, egg, sugar and zucchini until well blended. Add flour and beat thoroughly. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Kids in the Kitchen

Finger Licking Goodies

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 Cups flaked coconut

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 Cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter

1 Cup margarine, melted

1/2 Block paraffin

1 6 Ounce package chocolate chips

1 Adult

Mix sugar, coconut vanilla, graham cracker crumbs and peanut butter until well blended. Pour in melted margarine and mix completely. When cool enough to handle shape into finger-size bars and refrigerate for 2 hours. Melt paraffin and chocolate chips in a double boiler over simmering water. Using toothpicks, dip bars into chocolate and cool on waxed paper.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.