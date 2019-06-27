Rhubarb Jam
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
5 Cups rhubarb, cut into 1″ pieces
4 Cups sugar
1 8 Ounce can crushed pineapple, drained
3 Ounce package strawberry jello
Mix rhubarb, sugar and pineapple together in a large pot and let stand for about 30 minutes. Bring the mixture to a boil and coot for 12 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat and mix in jello. Seal in sterilized jars and store in refrigerator. Makes 6 pints.
Scallop Casserole
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
1 1/2 Pints of scallops
2 Heaping teaspoons flour
2 Cups milk
2 Tablespoons butter or margarine
1/4 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 Teaspoon salt
1/2 Can tomato soup
1/2 Cup bread crumbs
Cut scallops into bite-size pieces and rinse with boiling water. Drain well. Melt butter and mix with flour adding milk slowly and heat to boiling for 1 minute. Stir in cheese, salt and tomato soup. Place scallops in a casserole dish and pour in the sauce. Top with bread crumbs, dot with butter or margarine and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Zucchini Cookies
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
1/2 Cup shortening
1 Egg
1 Cup sugar
1 Cup grated zucchini
2 Cup flour
1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
1 Teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 Teaspoon cloves
1/2 Teaspoon salt
Beat shortening, egg, sugar and zucchini until well blended. Add flour and beat thoroughly. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
Kids in the Kitchen
Finger Licking Goodies
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
2 Cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 Cups flaked coconut
1 Teaspoon vanilla
1 Cup graham cracker crumbs
1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter
1 Cup margarine, melted
1/2 Block paraffin
1 6 Ounce package chocolate chips
1 Adult
Mix sugar, coconut vanilla, graham cracker crumbs and peanut butter until well blended. Pour in melted margarine and mix completely. When cool enough to handle shape into finger-size bars and refrigerate for 2 hours. Melt paraffin and chocolate chips in a double boiler over simmering water. Using toothpicks, dip bars into chocolate and cool on waxed paper.
