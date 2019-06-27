Rhubarb Jam
Sharon Bouchard, Norway

5 Cups rhubarb, cut into 1″ pieces
4 Cups sugar
1 8 Ounce can crushed pineapple, drained
3 Ounce package strawberry jello

Mix rhubarb, sugar and pineapple together in a large pot and let stand for about 30 minutes.  Bring the mixture to a boil and coot for 12 minutes stirring constantly.  Remove from heat and mix in jello.  Seal in sterilized jars and store in refrigerator.  Makes 6 pints.

Scallop Casserole
Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 1/2 Pints of scallops
2 Heaping teaspoons flour
2 Cups milk
2 Tablespoons butter or margarine
1/4 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 Teaspoon salt
1/2 Can tomato soup
1/2 Cup bread crumbs

Cut scallops into bite-size pieces and rinse with boiling water.  Drain well.   Melt butter and mix with flour adding milk slowly and heat to boiling for 1 minute.  Stir in cheese, salt and tomato soup.  Place scallops in a casserole dish and pour in the sauce.  Top with bread crumbs, dot with butter or margarine and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Zucchini Cookies
Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 Cup shortening
1 Egg
1 Cup sugar
1 Cup grated zucchini
2 Cup flour
1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
1 Teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 Teaspoon cloves
1/2 Teaspoon salt

Beat shortening, egg, sugar and zucchini until well blended.  Add flour and beat thoroughly.  Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well.  Drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Kids in the Kitchen

Finger Licking Goodies
Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 Cups flaked coconut
1 Teaspoon vanilla
1 Cup graham cracker crumbs
1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter
1 Cup margarine, melted
1/2 Block paraffin
1 6 Ounce package chocolate chips
1 Adult

Mix sugar, coconut vanilla, graham cracker crumbs and peanut butter until well blended.  Pour in melted margarine and mix completely.  When cool enough to handle shape into finger-size bars and refrigerate for 2 hours.  Melt paraffin and chocolate chips in a double boiler over simmering water.  Using toothpicks, dip bars into chocolate and cool on waxed paper.

Calling all Cooks!  We would love to share your favorite recipes.  Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

Read or Post Comments
Related Stories
Latest Articles