RANGELEY — Enjoy art and music as The Rangeley Friends of the Arts hosts two complimentary events on Tuesday, July 2. An Opening Reception for “Batchelder/Mularz – Paintings and Photography” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. will be followed at 7 by a concert with Sami Stevens, jazz vocalist, and Kazemde George, saxophonist.

Painting by Carol Batchelder

The art reception features the paintings of Carol Batchelder and the photography of Walter Mularz, both award-winning artists with ties to the Rangeley area. Meet the artists and have complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine). The exhibit will continue through Friday, Aug. 2.

Photograph by Walter Mularz

NYC vocalist Stevens, together with saxophonist George, combine jazz, experimental and classic R&B sensibilities to forge a unique sound in original music. Tickets for the concert are available in advance online at www.rangeleyarts.org by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab. Seating is general admission. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The RFA Lakeside Theater is at 2943 Main St. For more information or to find the complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

The RFA Lakeside Theater will host an art gallery reception of paintings by Carol Batchelder and photography by Walter Mularz, followed by a jazz concert with vocalist Sami Stevens (pictured) on July 2.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
art exhibition, concert, Rangeley Friends of the Arts, Rangeley Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles