RANGELEY — Enjoy art and music as The Rangeley Friends of the Arts hosts two complimentary events on Tuesday, July 2. An Opening Reception for “Batchelder/Mularz – Paintings and Photography” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. will be followed at 7 by a concert with Sami Stevens, jazz vocalist, and Kazemde George, saxophonist.

The art reception features the paintings of Carol Batchelder and the photography of Walter Mularz, both award-winning artists with ties to the Rangeley area. Meet the artists and have complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine). The exhibit will continue through Friday, Aug. 2.

NYC vocalist Stevens, together with saxophonist George, combine jazz, experimental and classic R&B sensibilities to forge a unique sound in original music. Tickets for the concert are available in advance online at www.rangeleyarts.org by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab. Seating is general admission. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The RFA Lakeside Theater is at 2943 Main St. For more information or to find the complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

