DIXFIELD – Mr. Clyde A. Wardwell, Sr., 84, died Wednesday June 26, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn. He resided on Main Street in Dixfield.Born in Lewiston on May 24, 1935, he was a son of Clyde C. and Hazel (Mayberry) Wardwell. He attended local schools.Clyde was an Electrolux Vacuum Salesman, Antique Dealer and owned and operated Wardwell’s Second Hand Furniture and he was also former owner of the Barnboard in Rumford. He enjoyed antiquing, going to auctions and buying apartment buildings.Clyde was married in Dixfield on Oct. 11, 1997 to Jane Leighton who survives of Dixfield. Other survivors include two sons, Clyde, Jr. of Mexico and Todd and his companion Mary of Mexico, two daughters, Kim Scott and husband Glenn of Auburn and Rebecca Wardwell of Dixfield; a brother Donald of Andover; two stepdaughters, Stephanie Dube and husband Ray of Lewiston and Shelly Leighton of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and a granddaughter Katie Scott.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Demeritt Cemetery in Peru. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral home 3 Franklin St Rumford, Maine.

