Emma is an energetic dog that is always ready for play time. If you have a ball or a frisbee she’s ready to run.

Emma is a two year old, Labrador/mix that entered Responsible Pet Care as a stray. Her handlers are getting to know her and have found that she is a smart dog. She knows several commands and seems to understand everything she is asked to do.

The best situation for Emma is to live with an active family with older children. She gets very excited when she greets people so she would not be a good choice for small children. She gets along well with the other dogs at the shelter, but she is not fond of cats.

Emma is ready to become a member of a family that wants a dog to participate in their active life.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

