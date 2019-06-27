HARRISON — On July 6, from 1 – 5 p.m., Scribner’s Mill Preservation will be celebrating the completion of the interpretive 1847 sash saw works along with a book signing for the recently published Scribner’s Mill; its early beginnings, the families, the homestead, and those who worked in the mill, authored by Marilyn Hatch.

To add to the day’s festivities, the Arnott Fiddlers will be there to entertain, Norm Miner, with is star

drills and feathers will be demonstrating how the granite was split in 1847 to build the “Granite

Enterprise” at Carsley’s Rips on the Crooked River. Bill Howard will be at the forge, Martha Scribner

Denison will be giving tours in the Homestead, Cheryl Callahan will be displaying her many antique

quilts, and several members of the Maine Antique Power Association will be there to run their

machines. To top the day off you can purchase a refreshing root beer float.

A $5 donation for each adult is requested. Check our web site scribnersmill.org for more information

about the mill.

Scribner’s Mill is found south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Rd. crossing over the Crooked River Bridge

into the Town of Harrison, the mill is on the left. From Routes 35 or 117, follow the Maine State

Directional signs found at Carsley Rd. or Maple Ridge Rd. respectively. For those following their GPS

from Rte. 121, continue on Bolsters Mills Rd to Jesse Mill Rd. instead of turning onto the Tamworth Rd.

Private or group tours are available by calling 583-6455.

