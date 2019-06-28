Coming Sunday: It was a pro-environment session at the Maine Legislature, which just wrapped up business: Everything from a ban on plastic shopping bags starting April 22, 2020, and offshore drilling, to initiatives to reduce climate change pollution and boost solar and wind energy development. We examine the changes, talking to lawmakers and consumers alike, about the impact of the green wave.
