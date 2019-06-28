This local fun event will be as usual on Tuesday, July 3rd, the day before the national holiday. Registration is from 9am to 9:30am. Judging ends at 9:45. Late entries will be allowed in the parade, but will not be judged. Parade starts at 10am. The starting point is the lawn of the Rangeley Inn. The ending is the Rangeley Town Park. The categories will be Walkers, Bikes and Wheels, Carriages, Wagons, Groups and Child driven Battery operated Vehicles. There will be a Best Overall Prize. All entrants receive a free ice cream at the Pine Tree Frosty. We will NOT be allowing flat beds, jeeps, or any motorized vehicles. Our focus is on making this the kid’s parade, as it was in its inception. We suggest that larger vehicles and floats contact the other parades. Hope to see you there! Questions? Please contact Jackie at 207-864-5798.

