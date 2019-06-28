Police were responding to a serious accident on Route 4 in Turner. Mark LaFlamme/Sun Journal

TURNER —Maine State Police say one person was killed Friday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a truck on Route 4 near the Paris Farmer’s Union.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection with Upper Street, according to WGME.

Route 4 is closed at the crash site, and motorists are being detoured to side streets, according to WGME.

This story will be updated.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
turner maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles