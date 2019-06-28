TURNER —Maine State Police say one person was killed Friday in a collision involving two motorcycles and a truck on Route 4 near the Paris Farmer’s Union.
Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection with Upper Street, according to WGME.
Route 4 is closed at the crash site, and motorists are being detoured to side streets, according to WGME.
This story will be updated.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
One person reported dead in Turner collision involving 2 motorcycles and a truck
-
Out & About
Price Points: Have a hamburger at all costs in Greater Portland
-
Out & About
Tour the breweries of southern Maine
-
Out & About
Hit the beach in Greater Portland
-
Maine
Life-sized, sand-cast ornamental deer trio stolen from Skowhegan lawn