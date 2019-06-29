The prevalence of handguns, abortion-on-demand and doctor-assisted suicide are just three examples of the culture of death in America.

I always thought that America was a place a person could live free and realize their true potential, without fear of a life cut short.

While it is true that people can’t get enough news of other people’s lives being cut short, it is equally true that stories of triumph and the ability to overcome adversity don’t get enough exposure in the news media.

The land of the free and the home of the brave have become a killing field for those who view the most precious of gifts — life — as something to be bartered, not truly cherished, as God had intended.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

« Previous