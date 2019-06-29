Natural-gas consumers in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn could see rate increases of up to 9 percent if regulators approve a proposal by Unitil, an international energy company that owns a subsidiary in Maine.
Unitil is hoping to raise rates to fund safety improvements in the distribution system, as well as better serve a growing customer base, the company said in a news release Friday. The average customer would pay an extra $9.93 a month.
The proposal before the Maine Public Utilities Commission would increase base revenue by $7 million for the year starting Aug. 1, 2019. The energy company expects the commission to suspend the increase until April of next year, however.
Maine began the transition from oil to natural gas for home heating in the early part of this decade, launching an infrastructure-building spate across the state.
The fuel source also generates at least half of New England’s electricity.
-
Maine
Proposal would raise natural gas rates in Maine cities
-
River Valley
King gets firsthand view of opioid crisis in Rumford area
-
Maine
Lifeguard shortage makes summer staffing a challenge on southern Maine beaches
-
Encore
Debra Lagree first featured artist of summer season at Norway gallery
-
Encore
‘Merry Wives of Windsor’ to show at Theater at Monmouth July 4-Aug. 18