RUMFORD – Wendell E. Palmer, 81, of Dixfield, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Rumford Community Home, Rumford. He was born in Rumford on Jan. 6, 1938, the son of Ernest and Esma (Porter) Palmer, and graduated from Dixfield High School Class of 1956.

Wendell worked on the Super Calendars at Boise Cascade Paper Company for many years. He was a member of the king Hiram Masonic Lodge for over 55 years. He was a HAM operator and enjoyed country and western music. He also built a 1931 Model A Street Rod

He was married in Dixfield on Dec. 22, 1991 to M. Ellen Paine who survives of Dixfield. Other survivors include daughter Wendy Turner and husband Tim of Buckfield; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister Elizabeth Kelly of Dixfield; stepson Bob Paine and wife Christie of Weld; stepdaughters Cynthia Cormier and husband Henry of Mexico and Crystal Noyes and husband Daniel of Peru; four stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat- grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great- grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents; granddaughter Amy Adams; stepfather Robert Bearisto.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday July 8, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery in Dixfield. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

