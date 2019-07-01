Information on asylum seekers available

FARMINGTON — United Way in Portland is partnering with the City of Portland and other organizations to respond to the recent influx of asylum seekers legally entering the U.S. and going to Portland.

While the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is not directly involved in the situation, the organization feels it is important to provide information on the matter.

For more information or to help, call 211 or visit United Way of Greater Portland’s web site at https://www.unitedwaygp.org/2019/06/15/looking-to-help-asylum-seekers/ or http://portlandmaine.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4295.

Social Security office changes phone number

AUBURN — The Auburn Social Security Field Office has recently changed its telephone number to 833-388-6432. Make note of the update as the old telephone number is no longer in service.

Those who wish to conduct business with Social Security may do so by visiting www.socialsecurity.gov or by calling the national toll-free telephone number at 800-772-1213.

Morse, Turner libraries to host Summer of Science

GREENE — Morse Memorial Library of Greene and Turner Public Library will host a 4-H Summer of Science program for kids entering grades three through seven. The weekly program offers fun activities exploring the basics of ocean science and engineering. Even pirates need science. Learn what they use to navigate their ship and seek hidden treasure.

All sessions will take place at 3:30 p.m., first on Wednesday at Morse Library, with the same session repeating on Monday at Turner Library. The weekly program schedule is: Week 1, Seaweed Filter, July 3 at Morse and July 8 at Turner; Week 2, Layers of the Ocean, July 10 at Morse and July 15 at Turner; Week 3, Salt Water Density, July 17 at Morse and July 22 at Turner; Week 4, Catapults, July 24 at Morse and July 29 at Turner; Week 5, Stretch Your Potential, July 31 at Morse and Aug. 5 at Turner; and Week 6, Will It Light?, Aug. 7 at Morse and Aug. 12 at Turner.

Participants may attend a single session or all six. The program is free, but space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, call Morse Library, 105 Main St., at 207-946-5544 or Turner Library, 98 Matthews Way, at 207-225-2030.

Declaration of Independence reading July 4

NEW GLOUCESTER — A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road (Rte. 231). The free event will be held rain or shine. It is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Rocks and minerals to be displayed at park

GRAY — The New England Mineral Association will be represented at the Maine Wildlife Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, when those wishing may learn about Maine’s variety of rocks and minerals. Association members will have several cases of minerals and gemstones found from different localities in Maine on display.

In addition, there will be several hands-on education stations set up to help kids learn about the interesting minerals that are found in the state, along with knowledgeable people to help answer questions. For more information, visit www.nemineraleducation.org.

Activities will include learning how to pan for gold, identifying and sluicing for minerals, learning about fossils and the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum. There will be displays of minerals and gems and miners, gem cutters, collectors and scientists will be on hand. The Mineral and Gem Poster Contest will be explained for those interested.

Children will learn textile art at library

FREEPORT — Cotton Weeds quilt shop will transport machines and expertise to the Freeport Community Library for a textile art class. Each child will get a chance to work on a sewing machine and create a treasure bag to take home.

Classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 10. They are limited to eight a session and sign up is required. Ages are 8 and up and adult supervision is required.

The events are free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

« Previous