LEWISTON — Healthy Androscoggin announced Monday it is one of nine organizations nationwide to receive a 2019 Lead Poisoning Preventing Grant.

The nonprofit community health coalition is supported by a variety of partners, including local hospitals, health organizations and the cities of Lewiston and Auburn.

Erin Guay, executive director of Healthy Androscoggin, said the grant offers a “$25,000 cash award to the nonprofit, along with 18 months of coaching and support, access to national experts, engagement in a peer-learning network and a customized analysis calculating the cost of childhood lead exposure and the economic benefits of interventions.”

Guay said Lewiston and Auburn still have the “first and third-highest numbers of Maine children under the age of 3 years who are poisoned by lead, respectively,” though the numbers have decreased over the years.

The grant is part of the National Center for Healthy Housing’s initiative called Equipping Communities for Action, and is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the New York Community Trust.

The 2019 grant also comes eight months after Healthy Androscoggin received a $120,000 lead prevention grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: