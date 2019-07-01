LEWISTON — The Lewiston Police Department has identified two Lewiston men hospitalized late Saturday with gunshot wounds as Abdulwahid Osman, 18, and Tyron Calhoun, 26.

Lt. David St. Pierre said Tuesday that Osman remained at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, while Calhoun was treated and released early Sunday.

Police responded Saturday night to the area of 97 Birch St. for a report of fighting and gunshots.

“Upon arrival, officers witnessed participants fleeing the area,” St. Pierre said. “Spent casings were located, as well as other evidence, indicating that shots were fired.”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have “received limited cooperation from the public and the victims,” St. Pierre said. “We’re doing the best we can to investigate with the information we’re getting.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call police Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3011, Ext. 3316.

