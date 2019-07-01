JAY – Patricia May Burnham, 60, of Jay, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 13, 1959, in Lewiston, the daughter of Clifton Fuller and Nellie (Buck) Hanson. She attended school in Buckfield, Livermore Falls and Auburn. She worked through the years at Livermore Falls Shoe, her passion was driving truck and she also worked at Dingley Press. Patricia loved being out in the sun, playing pool, camping, playing cards and games with her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, niece and friend. Pat will be remembered for her sense of humor and independent nature, traits that she passed on to her children. She is survived by her mother, Nellie Hanson of Livermore Falls, her son, Scott Burnham and companion Michelle Casey-Riordan of Jay, her daughters, Jennifer “Jen” Smith and companion, Dave Parlin of Livermore, and Tammy Jordan and companion Jacob Jackson of Jay, 11 grandchildren, Brianna, Tabitha, Dylan, Logan, Tyffani, Emily, Hayden, Braylyn, Shawn, Bella and Charlie; three great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Leah and Jaxson; siblings, Herbert “Butch” Hanson, Jr. of Livermore Falls, Richard Hanson and his wife Stephanie of Livermore Falls, Pete Fuller and wife Carmen of Florida, Jackie Knight and husband Richard of Livermore Falls, Donna Cloutier of Augusta and Daphne Salas of Texas, also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father and maternal grandparents, Dwight and Lucille Buck. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA “Celebration of Life Gathering” will be held Sunday, July 7, 2 p.m., at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment, Damon Cemetery, North Buckfield Road, Buckfield, Maine.

