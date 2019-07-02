LEWISTON – Raymond A. Charest, 83, of Lewiston, passed away on June 29, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center following brief illness. He was born on Feb. 1, 1936, the son of the late Antonio and Lucienne (Pontbriand) Charest.

He was a lifelong Lewiston resident and a graduate of Lewiston schools. After high school, Raymond served his country as a petty officer in charge with the U.S. Navy. He moved on from the Navy to marry his beloved Sonia. Raymond was employed with Bath Iron Works for 43 years and retired Sept. 5, 2003.

Raymond loved the outdoors, working on ship models, traveling the coast of Maine and spending time with his family. Raymond was also a founding member of the Murphy Foundation in Lewiston, Maine.

He is survived by his two daughters, Mona Danforth and her husband, Peter, and Claire Meserve and her husband, Ronald; and a son, Gary Charest; three grandchildren, Kate Bray, Megan Leamon and Tym Meserve, as well as his precious great-granddaughter, Emmie Bray. He is also survived by his dear companion, Muriel Gousse.

Raymond was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Sonia (Beauchesne) Charest.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 3, at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home.

