FARMINGTON — Guitarist Singer Songwriter Denny Breau will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Farmington’s North Church, 118 High St. Doors will open at 6 for a pie social and jam session.

Breau’s rhythmically flawless and dazzlingly clear style allows him to do amazing and stunning things with a six-string guitar. He first draws in an audience with a finely arranged melody and then slides effortlessly into scorching fingerwork that sets ears aflame. The lighting fast guitar lines that seem almost humanly impossible to accomplish are balanced with those that have a quiet intimacy and wrap tenderly around his carefully crafted songs.

Breau started playing guitar when he was 9 and was performing professionally by his early teens. During more than 30 years as a full-time musician, he has performed with many well-known artists and picked alongside outstanding guitarists, including Bryan Sutton, Harvey Reid, J.P. Cormier, Pat Donohue, Dan Crary and Steve Kaufman. Breau was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004, the youngest inductee in the history of the organization.

In addition to an active solo career, he gives private guitar lessons and teaches music clinics. He also fronts the Denny Breau Trio. Both in solo and trio performances, musical boundaries disappear as Breau takes his music to wherever the joy and spirit of the moment leads him.

Tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for high school and college students and $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the jam session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.

