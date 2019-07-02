PARIS — Poet Richard Blanco will appear as a guest in the Independence Day edition of Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Celebration Barn Theater.

President Barack Obama selected Blanco to serve as the fifth presidential inaugural poet in the history of the United States. Blanco read his original poem, “One Today,” at Obama’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2013. Joining the short list of presidential inaugural poets that includes Robert Frost and Maya Angelou, Blanco is the youngest, first Latino, immigrant and gay person to serve in such a role.

Surprise guests, wild improvisations and audience interactions have made Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show” the longest-running live variety show in Maine state history. The Bangor Daily News called this late-night TV show spoof, “a seamless, hilarious production,” and CBS Sunday Morning called it, “must-see reality.”

Copies of Blanco’s latest collection of poems, “How to Love a Country,” will be on sale.

Tickets to the July 6 show are available for $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60-plus, and $10 for kids 17 and under. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117, 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

filed under: