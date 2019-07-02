FARMINGTON – Errol R. Flynn, 78, of Jay, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Sandy River Center in Farmington, Maine, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

He was born in Sterling Falls, Ill., on April 20, 1941, the son of Paul Flynn and Adeline D. Felsman Hall.

Errol worked for many years at Ashton Construction, and NAC Construction and retired from Ranger Construction in Fairfield, Maine.

He had a love of life, enjoyed fishing and hiking, and always had a hello and a smile for anyone he met.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise Arathuzik Flynn; a son, Paul Flynn; two brothers, Jerry Flynn and wife Nancy Milstead of Tucson, Ariz., and Kenny Flynn and wife Judy of Tucson, Ariz; two sisters, Karen Flynn of Tucson, Ariz., and Patricia Ione Hopper and husband, Jerry, of Arizona; stepmother, Verna Flynn of Avondale, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Ruth L. Jeroleman Flynn of Lucedale, Miss.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, John R. Flynn.

Errol’s family would like to thank the staff at Sandy River Center for the wonderful care given to Errol during this difficult time.

At Errol’s request there will be no services.

