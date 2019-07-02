LEWISTON – Barbara L. Bernier, 94, of West Minot, passed away late Thursday evening, June 27, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born on May 14, 1925, in Portland, the daughter of, Harry and Grace Mains and graduated from South Windham schools.

In 1943 she married Thomas Coreau. He died in 1946. She later remarried Henry A. Bernier. He died on Oct. 7, 1981.

Barbara worked as a loving homemaker to her family. For five years as a young woman, she worked at the sanatorium in Hebron.

She enjoyed puzzles and spending time with her dear friend, Joyce Reid.

Barbara is survived by two sons, Thomas Coreau and his wife, Ruth of South Portland, and Raymond Bernier and his wife, Juliann of Poland; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, George Henry, Linwood, Gordon, Harry, Wilma, Hazel, and Helen.

Private family interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in West Minot. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

