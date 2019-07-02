A total of 666 flags surround the gazebo in front of the Anderson-Staples American Legion Hall on Route 121 in Oxford. The number represents veterans who die by their own hand every month, according to the Veterans Crisis Line. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
