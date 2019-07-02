MINOT —Minot Historical Society held its first meeting at the recently renovated historical house, also known as the Elijah Jones Parsonage, recently. Members discussed plans for the Community Day on Saturday, July 20, and the Civil War Encampment on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28.

Speaker was Paul Lodge, who presented a video and stories of the Cog Railroad to Mt. Washington.

The next meeting will be a picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Grenier Garden, 18 North Verrill Road, Minot. All are welcome.

For more information, call 207-345-3040.

