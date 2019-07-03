If you don’t want to wait until Thursday to see fireworks, several towns are starting the Fourth of July celebrations Wednesday night.

Here are the listings for local fireworks displays:

July 3

• Bridgton: 14 Frances Bell Drive, on back side of athletic field, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Farmington: 15 Front St., in Prescott Field, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Jay/Livermore Falls: Ski Slope Road, on ski slope at the top of the hill, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Rangeley: Rangeley Town Cove Park on Park Road, 9:30 p.m. Rain date July 7.

• Turner: 118 Ricker Hill Road in Ricker Hill Orchard’s gravel pit. 9 p.m. Rain date July 6.

July 4

• Auburn-Lewiston: Great Falls Plaza and Veterans Memorial Park, 9:30 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Carrabassett Valley: 1221 Carrabassett Valley Drive, adjacent to the runway, 9:15 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Casco: Camp Laurel South on docks attached to land, 48 Laurel Road, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Fayette: 317 Echo Lake Road, on decks attached to the beach area, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Freeport: Holbrook Street, at the new girls’ softball field across from the high school, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Naples: Long Lake over the causeway on Route 302, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Rumford: 700 Hancock St., Hosmer Field Complex, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Winthrop: 101 Bowdoin St., Norcross Point boat launch, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

July 6

• Monmouth: Cochnewagon Pond, 9:30 p.m. No rain date.

NOTE: Maine law allows municipalities to adopt their own fireworks ordinances. Check with the town where you live to make sure the use of personal fireworks is allowed.

« Previous

filed under: