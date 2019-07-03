LEWISTON – A horse reported running loose on Main Street was captured by police early Wednesday morning, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Lt. Jim Theiss said that at 2:20 a.m., police received a call that a horse was running loose on Main Street near Merrill Road, just south of the Greene town line.

Police were able to capture the horse, Theiss said, but not without some help from citizens.

Lt. David St. Pierre said that the horse was eventually recovered by a Greene woman who said that the horse escaped from her property earlier that night.

« Previous

filed under: