DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Moxie Festival Team wants to remind everyone in Sun Spots Land that it’s not too late to enter the Moxie Recipe Contest to be held on the evening of July 12 at the Lisbon High School cafeteria.

We all know that Moxie is not only “wicked good” but is the perfect cooking ingredient. Show us what you can do with a recipe by adding Moxie to the mix. You’ll be competing with contestants from near and far. Some are old hands at this while others are entering for the first time. Cash and gift prizes will be awarded!

Please submit your entry by July 10. There is a charge of $5 per entry and all entries submitted by veterans are free of charge. Late entries will be considered, but cannot be guaranteed to be part of the contest.

Bring your finished and ready-to-eat dish with a copy of your recipe to the high school between 4 and 4:45 p.m. Judging will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

The categories are: appetizers, sides and sauces; main dishes; and desserts. A Crowd Favorite Award will go to the single dish that receives the most votes from the audience. Tickets to participate in the judging will be available for $5 each at the event and all are welcome.

The Moxie Recipe Contest Entry Form and complete instructions can be found at http://moxiefestival.com/2017-moxie-festival-recipe-contest/.

Submit your entry by email to [email protected] Please use “Moxie Recipe Contest Entry” in the subject line and enter by Wednesday, July 12, including a copy of the recipe. This can be a draft, but the final copy of the recipe must be included on the day of the contest.

The entry form should be filled out and presented with the entry fee and final copy of your recipe on the day of the contest. Please use a separate entry form for each recipe you enter. Enter as many different recipes as you like. A separate fee will be due for each entry. Remember, veterans can enter at no charge.

You are responsible for bringing enough sample product for the judges, as well as samples for the Crowd Favorite judging by festivalgoers. Also bring serving utensils and any plates, bowls and cutlery the judges will need to taste your sample.

A table cover and sign with the name of your recipe entry will be provided. You will be responsible for any other items you would like to display with your entry.

Each entrant is responsible for serving and answering questions about each entry.

No cooking facilities are available, but there are outlets for use prior to the contest if a warmer or crockpot needs to be plugged in and water is available for chafing dishes if used. Refrigeration and/or warming is the responsibility of the entrant because there are no refrigerators or stoves available for use.

The judges will sample first. When they have tasted all recipe entries, any festival attendees who purchase judging tickets will judge. Winners will be announced at about 6:30 p.m., depending on the final number of contestants.

