DEAR SUN SPOTS: We need local singers and musicians to take part in the Maine premiere of The Bill of Rights: Ten Amendments in Eight Motets. The glorious concert will take place in Auburn on Sept. 22. Rehearsals are getting underway for the chorus, and soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers are welcome to join in.

The composer, Wesleyan University professor Neely Bruce, will conduct, making this performance even more special. Bruce put the words of The Bill of Rights to music so people would commit them to memory. The music style is early American classical, and in addition to a large chorus, we will have a small ensemble. We are still seeking cello, string bass, oboe and flute players for this ensemble.

This epic work has been performed at Faneuil Hall in Boston, the Newseum in Washington, D.C. and many other locations, but it has never before been performed in Maine. The Maine premiere will be a fundraiser for Youth Journalism International, an educational nonprofit based in Lewiston-Auburn.

The next rehearsal for singers is Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the First Universalist Church in Auburn. For more information, go online to www.BillofRightsMaine.com, or write to [email protected] or call me at (860)655-8188.

Thank you, Sun Spots, for helping us reach out to the community!

— Jackie, Youth Journalism International, no town

ANSWER: This sounds like an absolutely fabulous thing to be a part of! I do hope there will be lots of participation!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends is in need of bottle donations and looking for the support of local communities. A bottle drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Sabattus Street Self Storage, 1434 Sabattus St.

Thank you in advance for helping to make this much-needed emergency fundraiser a huge success. Ordinarily this event is held with our annual yard sale, but since all our resources are exhausted, there is no other alternative, but to have this emergency bottle drive.

All proceeds go to support the animals being cared for by Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends. Monetary donations are also always welcome and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P.O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236

For more information, contact me at [email protected]. Thank you!

— Norm, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, Greene

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to thank you for helping me with my yard cleanup problem (June 27 Sun Spots). A gentleman named Tom Bouchard cleaned my place up and did a good job. I really appreciate it.

— Maureen

ANSWER: You are most welcome, Maureen. For those of you who missed this Sun Spots, Maureen had hired a lawn cleanup contractor who took her money but didn’t finish the job as he said he would.

I do highly recommend that when anyone is thinking of hiring a new contractor, always get references. Also, don’t pay the full amount owed until all the work is completed. Thank you, Tom, for your responsiveness and hauling away all those bags of leaves for this senior citizen.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: