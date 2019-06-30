DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been unable to locate the phone number of Honor Flight Maine that you gave some time ago. Can you repeat it for me? Thanks. — William, West Paris

ANSWER: The contact information for Honor Flight Maine is P.O. Box 1770, Portland, ME 04104-1770; (207) 370-7210; [email protected]

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We buy lots of decorated cakes at Hannaford. Their best cream frosting is very good and we like it better than the regular frosting. I would like to know how to get this recipe. Could you please help me? I read your column every day and it’s very helpful. Thanks to all the people who send in extra information and keep up the good work. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I have a friend who works in the Hannaford bakery department and she explained the frosting comes to the store in a big tub. However, she gave me this recipe for you to try that is very similar to the flavor and consistency of what the store uses and has no additives or artificial ingredients. The addition of corn starch helps to stabilize it:

Whipped Cream Frosting: Start out with a very chilled bowl and beaters. In a small pan, combine 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar and 2 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch. Slowly whisk in 1/2 cup heavy cream until smooth. Use medium heat and stir constantly to prevent scorching at the bottom until mixture thickens and almost comes to a boil. Remove from heat, transfer to a small bowl, and set aside; stirring occasionally until the mixture is room temperature. Make sure it is completely cooled before adding to the remainder of the heavy cream. This is very important.

Take out the chilled bowl and pour in 1 1/2 cups heavy cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with the chilled beaters until the cream begins to hold its shape. With the mixer running, add the cooled powdered sugar mixture a little at a time. Beat just until the mixture forms stiff peaks and is spreadable. Be careful not to overbeat. Use immediately. This frosting needs to be kept refrigerated.

Give it a whirl and let me know what you think.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the June 28 Sun Spots request from Joline, who recently had trouble with her digital TV reception: Chances are the problem will correct itself this fall when the leaves are off the trees. I have a friend who has the same issue and the only cure is to erect a tower tall enough to receive the signals without the leaves interfering. — Forrest, Dixfield

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The loss of digital signal is a one common problem if there are deciduous trees between the antenna and the station. The thick summer foliage will affect reception until autumn. — Charles, Hebron

ANSWER: Ahhh, Mother Nature is interfering. Perhaps by preventing a good signal for TV viewing, she is telling us we need to spend more time outside enjoying all that summer and early autumn has to offer.

I want to hear other thoughts on the subject. Are there any solutions you want to share?

