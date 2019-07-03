OGDEN, Utah – Ronald Paul Brochu, 40, passed away June 16, 2019. Ronald was born in Auburn on Feb. 9, 1979, to Paul and Dina Brochu.

Ronald graduated from Edward Little High School and went on to work in construction. He was a member of the United Brotherhood and the local Carpenters Union. Ronald was known for his sense of humor, he loved to make people laugh. He was also a huge New England sports fan and loved to play pool.

Ronald is survived by father, Paul Brochu and his wife Jacqueline Caron- Brochu; brothers, Scott Brochu and his wife Tanya, and Greg Brochu and his wife Brianna; nieces and nephews, Gavin, Ethan,Timmy, Kalyn, Izabella, and Gabriel; many aunts, uncles; cousins; and girlfriend, Jennie Brown.

Ronald was predeceased by his mother, Dina Brochu.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m, July 6, 2019, at Fortin/Auburn, 217 Turner St. Auburn. Visiting hours will follow until 5 p.m.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAubrn.com to leave condolences for Ronalds Family and friends.

