Children and counselors enjoy the sun Friday, Sune 28 during the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program held at the Area Youth Sports building in Livermore Falls. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

 

 

LIVERMORE FALLS — 270 children are participating in the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program at the Area Youth Sports, former Livermore Falls High School, building but there is room for more to join the fun.

Director Sally Boivin said there is always room for more. Children entering first to eighth grade have access to the cafeteria/stage area, the upstairs gym and areas outside the building.

Ball games, hula hoops, chalk drawing and other group and singular activities are enjoyed outside. On June 28, children upstairs were enjoying a game of run the gauntlet.

Downstairs, a variety of board games, arts and crafts and a coloring contest were underway. One table was covered with LEGOs, another with dominoes. Children were also playing battleship and checkers.

In the arts and crafts area, rock painting attracted some youth while others created plastic bracelets and necklaces. Outlines of flip–flops or patriotic scenes were being filled in with crayons or markers, then strung on a line stretching across the room.

Participants enjoy trips to Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Aquaboggin, FunZ Trampoline, Tabor’s Mini–Golf, Dummer’s Beach and Fun Town/Splash Town. There are several 4–H science days scheduled. Each Friday has a different dress up theme and the program ends with a talent show on August 2.

Boivin said there are 23 counselors paid for by the towns of Jay and Livermore Falls, four paid by Job Corps and three junior counselors who volunteer their time.

The program runs from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It ends at 12 noon on Fridays. It is closed July 4 and 5. There is a fee for youth to participate.

For more information call Boivin, 207–897–5454.

Playing ball is popular at the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program in Livermore Falls. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Painting rocks drew some children June 28 during the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

America was the dress up theme at Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program on Friday, June 28. Each Friday features a different theme. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Building with LEGOs brought out the imagination of some youth at the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program June 28. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

At the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program June 28, one youngster watches as the ball he hit touches the ground, trailed by an attached rope. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
AYS building, livermore fall maine, Spruce Mountain Summer Rec
Related Stories
Latest Articles