LIVERMORE FALLS — 270 children are participating in the Spruce Mountain Summer Rec program at the Area Youth Sports, former Livermore Falls High School, building but there is room for more to join the fun.

Director Sally Boivin said there is always room for more. Children entering first to eighth grade have access to the cafeteria/stage area, the upstairs gym and areas outside the building.

Ball games, hula hoops, chalk drawing and other group and singular activities are enjoyed outside. On June 28, children upstairs were enjoying a game of run the gauntlet.

Downstairs, a variety of board games, arts and crafts and a coloring contest were underway. One table was covered with LEGOs, another with dominoes. Children were also playing battleship and checkers.

In the arts and crafts area, rock painting attracted some youth while others created plastic bracelets and necklaces. Outlines of flip–flops or patriotic scenes were being filled in with crayons or markers, then strung on a line stretching across the room.

Participants enjoy trips to Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Aquaboggin, FunZ Trampoline, Tabor’s Mini–Golf, Dummer’s Beach and Fun Town/Splash Town. There are several 4–H science days scheduled. Each Friday has a different dress up theme and the program ends with a talent show on August 2.

Boivin said there are 23 counselors paid for by the towns of Jay and Livermore Falls, four paid by Job Corps and three junior counselors who volunteer their time.

The program runs from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It ends at 12 noon on Fridays. It is closed July 4 and 5. There is a fee for youth to participate.

For more information call Boivin, 207–897–5454.

