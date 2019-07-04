WEST PARIS — A tax mil rate of 19.60 recommended by Town Manager Wade Rainey was approved unanimously by selectmen at last Thursday’s meeting. The rate is 20 cents more than it was last year.

Deputy Clerk Donna DiConzo was presented an appreciation plaque for her dedication to the town. DiConzo recently announced her resignation.

DiConzo worked as Deputy Clerk for 14 years.

Scott Cassidy was approved as Emergency Management Director for the town. Cassidy deals with emergency management as part of his job with Texas Instruments.

Cassidy said he plans to look over the town’s emergency management plan. He will be paid $600 annually.

“I am happy that you are prepared to step up and take this over for us,” selectman Dale Piirainen said.

Selectman John Eli White was absent.

« Previous

filed under: