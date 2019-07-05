RUMFORD – Terri Lynn Ellis, 51, of Congress Street in Rumford, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, July 1, 2019.

A daughter of John and Mary-Lou Ellis (DeFosse), she was born at the Rumford Community Hospital in Rumford, Maine on Dec. 28, 1967. She was educated in Mexico schools and obtained her GED later on in her life.

Terri was an extremely devoted mother to her two children, Joseph and Jennifer who she took immense pride in and would never hesitate to boast about. She lived for her two grandchildren, Adrian, 6, and Easton, 1, who filled her world with light and purpose.

She enjoyed spending time at home with her two cats, browsing social media for funny cat related content, anything involving sunflowers, being around all of her family and friends, and always being the life of any party.

Terri is survived by her father, John Ellis Sr. of Carthage; two children, Joseph Bruns and wife, Rachel, of Mexico, Daughter Jennifer Ellis and companion James Rezendes of Newport, Brothers John Ellis Jr. and companion Debra Landry of Owls Head, Shon Ellis and companion Lisa Godbois of Carthage, Andrew Ellis and family of Scarborough, sisters Mary-beth Allen and husband Jim of Mexico, Missy Ellis and companion Gary of Peru, Two beloved grandchildren, Adrian Child and Easton Bruns of Mexico, and multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving mother Mary-Lou Ellis (DeFosse), her brother Ricky Alan Ellis; Grandparents Thomas DeFosse and wife Mary of Dixfield, and Minot Flagg and lifelong companion, Grace of Carthage.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at SG Thibault Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

