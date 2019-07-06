PERU – Carroll W. Noyes, 73, of Peru, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home.

Carroll was born on Jan. 25, 1946, in Rumford, the son of Vinal and Violet (McPherson) Noyes.

Carroll was a self-employed logger and trucker. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles; a longtime member of the Oakdale Country Club and a former member of the Dixfield Lions Club. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, and racing cars.

Carroll was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Jones of Dixfield and Hazel Newcomb of Livermore Falls.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Carol Anne (Farnum) Noyes of Peru; son, Marc Noyes of Peru; brothers, Kenneth Noyes and his wife, Ann of Madison and Vinal Noyes Jr. and his wife, Lorenda of Dixfield; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

At Carroll’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, ME 04240

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the

Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

