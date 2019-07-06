LISBON FALLS – On July 3, 2019, Francis “Frank” Kacsmar joined Eva, his loving wife of 70 years, who passed in November. He passed at his home surrounded by his loving family and wonderful loyal friends. He was born in Lisbon Falls on May 26, 1922, a son of the late John and Annie (Katula) Kacsmar and grew up in the local area.

After attending Lisbon High School, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country during WWII. He graduated from torpedo school in Rhode Island and served in the South Seas. Because of his love of hunting and fishing, he left the Navy and worked as a weaver in the Worumbo Mill.

He retired from Pejepscot Paper Mill where he was a colorist.

As a master craftsman he built the home he, and with Eva, raised their daughter in. His love of hunting, fishing and gardening drew in both young and old who looked to him for guidance. He taught his daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to appreciate nature’s many gifts. His motto was “a man is only as good as his word” and a handshake seals the deal.

He is survived by daughter, Linda; granddaughters, Michelle Gustwick and husband, Chris, Jennifer David and husband, Derek; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Cali, Cooper and Cody.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the VA hospital and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their loving care and support!

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Frank’s family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held at Crosman on Thursday July 11, from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lisbon Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Frank’s honor to the

Maine Heart Association

51 US-1 # M

Scarborough, ME 04074

