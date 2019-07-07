Does anybody remember when President Trump was accused of creating a manufactured crisis at the southern border by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and social media?
The reality is that he was denied the funds needed to help with that very real crisis.
Now, all of a sudden it is all his fault. Those people who hate Trump need to open their eyes.
Joan Villani, Lewiston
