LEWISTON — Nicole Morin, the daughter of Neal and Doreen Morin of Lewiston, and Roger Charest, the son of Ernest and Claudette Charest of Auburn, announce their engagement.

The future bride is a CNA at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care — Gray Birch in Augusta.

The future groom is a night crew chief at Hannaford in Gardiner.

The wedding is set for Aug. 9 at Sunday River in Newry.

