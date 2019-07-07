LEWISTON — Nicole Morin, the daughter of Neal and Doreen Morin of Lewiston, and Roger Charest, the son of Ernest and Claudette Charest of Auburn, announce their engagement.
The future bride is a CNA at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care — Gray Birch in Augusta.
The future groom is a night crew chief at Hannaford in Gardiner.
The wedding is set for Aug. 9 at Sunday River in Newry.
