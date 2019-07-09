LEWISTON — An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted a Biddeford man Tuesday on several charges related to a police chase from Lewiston to Monmouth in May.

Allan D. Walsh, 46, was charged with felony counts of eluding an officer, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and unauthorized use of property. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident and violating conditions of release.

Convictions for the felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison, while the misdemeanors are punishable by up to six months in jail.

Police said they received a call May 10 of a driver at Cumberland Farms on Main Street who appeared to be “very out of it” and was unsafe to drive. The driver was later identified as Walsh.

Police asked him to stop but he took off, leading police on a “slow pursuit,” according to Lt. David St. Pierre.

The vehicle Walsh was driving collided with another, but kept going, according to police. The chase ended after Walsh pulled into the driveway of a house in North Monmouth.

St. Pierre said the vehicle Walsh was driving was reported stolen in Westbrook a month earlier.

