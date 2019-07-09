FARMNGTON – Earl C. Edgerly, 82, of Farmington, went home to be with God, in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife of 61 years by his side, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Earl was born on May 19, 1937 in Anson, a son of Robert G. and Olive Irene (Clark) Edgerly. He attended Madison High School and pursued pastoral studies with a major in psychology and minor in sociology at Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn. After high school he served four years in the United States Air Force as a Chaplain’s Services Specialist. For 20 years he served as Director of Welfare for the City of Auburn while pursuing his passion as a bivocational pastor of the Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Auburn for over 10 years. After which he answered the call to move to Farmington to oversee the Farmington Baptist Conference Center. He continued his ministry and started the Farmington Baptist Church serving as their pastor for 20 years until his stroke in 2011.

In addition, he served on a variety of town committees for Farmington, most notably the Planning Board; served two terms as President of the Maine Welfare Directors Association; served on the Board for the Baptist Convention of New England and their Executive Committee.

Pastor Earl had a love for people and enjoyed caring for the needs of others. He was an exceptional and compassionate counselor and loved to minister to folks in a variety of capacities. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved showing his grandchildren how to catch frogs, fly kites, fish and play cribbage. He loved sharing stories and jokes with them. The grandchildren enjoyed visiting to be able to listen to him preach.

He will also be remembered for his generous spirit, big heart, sense of humor and gift of storytelling.

He is loved by his wife Carole (Walters) Edgerly; their children Lisa and Robert and Robert’s wife, Tammie; two grandchildren Sidney and Kennedy Edgerly; a sister Patricia Morton and her husband, Lewis, a brother, Richard Edgerly and his wife, Norma, a sister-in-law, Joanna Edgerly; many nieces, nephews, cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Robert Edgerly, mother Irene Clark Edgerly, stepmother Ruth Weston Edgerly; brother Robert Edgerly and sister Doris Wright.

A Home Going Celebration will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Farmington Baptist Church 194 Whittier Rd. Farmington, Maine. Following the Celebration, all are invited to attend a comfort reception in the church undercroft, hosted by the hospitality committee. Private family committal services with military honors provided by the United States Air Force, will be held at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, Maine. His family invites you to share a message, leave a kind word, and view his memorial video tribute at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to:

Pastor Earl’s family

c/o The Wiles

Remembrance Center

137 Farmington Falls Rd.

Farmington, ME 04938

