LISBON – Gloria O. Abbott is at peace. She passed away on July 6, 2019, at the Lamp Memory Care Center in Lisbon, after enduring a battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 92 years old.Gloria was the daughter of Demerit and Ruth Marston Hagar. She was born and raised in Norway and graduated from Norway High School in 1945 and graduated from Bliss College. On Dec. 25, 1946, she married Gordon K. Abbott. Shortly after, they moved to Cary Hill in Hartford, where they lived together for over 50 years raising their three children and being actively involved in the Hartford/East Sumner communities. Gloria was a longtime member of the Congregational Church of East Sumner. There she sang in the choir, participated in Women’s Fellowship, and was involved with countless church suppers.Outside of church, Gloria was a member of the Grange; involved with the Hartford Community Church’s women’s group, Hartford Heritage Committee; Extension; 4-H; and Iris Society to name a few. When she was not busy with community involvement, she spent much of her time in her kitchen. She loved to cook. Her specialties were pies, bread and, of course, zippy coleslaw! Gloria also enjoyed camping with her grandchildren; sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting. These hobbies were passed on to her children and grandchildren.She is predeceased by her parents; husband Gordon, brothers Courtney Hagar and Reginald Hagar and sisters Evangeline Hewins and Patricia Hagar. She is the loving mother to Linda Lessor and husband Larry of Buxton, Aaron Abbott and wife Carol of Hartford and Stephanie Davis and husband Michael of South Portland; grandmother to Lorria Briggs, Curt Speed, Danielle Godin, Karen Cloutier, Kristine Robbins, Joshua Abbott and Ben Abbott. She has 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; Aunt to close niece Pamela Truman along with many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Lamp and Beacon Hospice. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at the East Sumner Congregational Church followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery in East Sumner. Family and friends may attend visitation on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to the:Alzheimer’s Associationof Maine 383 U. S. Route 1 Suite 2C Scarborough, ME 04074 or: East Sumner Congregational Church 50 Main St. East Sumner, ME 04292

