BAILEY ISLAND – Margaret Beauchesne struggled with an illness and is now in peace. She passed away on July 4, 2019. Meg was born on July 20, 1962 to Kenneth and Elizabeth Jones.

Meg loved to dance and loved the ocean. She worked at Monmouth Middle School and she worked at Greatsalt Bay in Damariscotta. Meg was married to Ronald Beauchese for 40 years and was his true love. Meg will be in his heart forever.

Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Jason and Sarah; grandchildren, Michael Sirois, Gwen, Kaylah and Julia Harmon; and best friend “Becky”.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 4 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

