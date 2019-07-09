AUBURN – Elsa R. Chicoine, 88, passed away on July 4, 2019 with her beloved husband, Ivan Chicoine and her family by her side at the Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn.

She was born on March 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Omer and Germaine (Gravel) Beaudin. Elsa was a devoted Catholic all her life.

Elsa and her husband Ivan enjoyed travelling together, including their many trips to Florida. She enjoyed going to the beach, cooking especially when family was visiting. She loved baking, playing games with family, online games, watching movies with her husband and listening to country music.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Ivan Chicoine; her two daughters, Suzanne Turcotte and her husband Pierre and Diane Robbins and her husband Richard, her son, Maurice Chicoine and his wife Jeanine; her grandchildren, Pierre Turcotte Jr., Jessie Turcotte, Angela Verrill, Crystal Johnson, Brian Beaucage, Danielle Petersdorf and Clint Chicoine; and several great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son Richard Chicoine and by three brothers. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Funeral services celebrating Elsa’s life will be held on Thursday July 11, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday July 11, from 11a.m. until time of service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4023.

