LIVERMORE FALLS – Walter Lowell Shaw Jr. 62, of Livermore Falls, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of July 4, 2019 in Lewiston. Walter was born on Aug. 6, 1956. He was the son of Walter and Anna Shaw of Rumford. Walter, often referred to as Wally attended Rumford schools until he graduated from Rumford High School in 1974. After graduation he worked several jobs including many years at DeCoster Egg farm, cutting timber in the Maine woods and several adventures deep sea fishing off the coast of Florida. Wally lived his life his own way on his own terms. He was always up for an adventure. In his younger years, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Later in life, he enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and family. He will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched.Walter is survived by his mother, Anna Shaw of Rumford; sister Brenda and her husband Randy Welch of Bangor, sister Tami Roy of Rumford, and sister Joanne and husband Robert Sheridan of Michigan. He had three children, daughter Karen and her husband John Storer grandchildren Tristan Colby and Madeleine Storer; daughter Lisa and her husband Jacob Beaulieu and their children Bo, Luke, Tucker, Shelby, and Marshall and his daughter Wendy Shaw and her children Theresa, Alicia, Anthony and Daniel. Walter leaves behind his long time close friend Peter and his wife Amy Legere along with many other friends, and family members. Walter was predeceased by his father, Walter Shaw and grandson Stone Colby.A celebration of life will be on Friday, July 19 at the Amvets Hall, 111 Main Street, Jay, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. A graveside committal service will follow at Demerritt Cemetery in West Peru, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to his grandson’s memorial scholarship:The Stone ColbyMemorial ScholarshipThe Green Ladle156 East Ave.Lewiston, ME. 04240

